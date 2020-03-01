Church rings the changes

A £50,000 project to refurbish the bells at a Snitterfield Church begun this week, as they were removed from the tower for the first time in 132 years.

Work to restore the six bells at St James the Great Church will shortly at J.Taylor & Co Bellfounders in Loughborough.

Although they have been very well looked after over the years, new cast iron headstocks are now needed to replace the old oak ones, which are showing signs of woodworm and cracking.

The total cost of restoring the bells is £50,000 and though a great deal of the cash has already been raised by the congregation and from grants from the Coventry Diocesan Guild of Bell Ringers, The Garfield Weston Foundation and other funding bodies, the church is still a few thousand short.

Churchwarden John Foster said: “It’s amazing to think that they’ve not been out of the church in more than 130 years, it has been quite challenging taking them down, it’s taken around five days, the largest one weighs just under a tonne, so they’re not the easiest things to move.

“We’re hoping that we will get them back sometime between May and July, our bell ringers are really looking forward to it, the bearings on them had started to go which made it hard to ring them, they’ll be much lighter when they’re reinstalled.

“We’ve got most of the money to pay for the refurbishment, we’re four or five thousand short at the moment.”

If you would like to contribute towards the refurbishment cost of the bells visit https://www.justgiving.com/snitterfieldpcc