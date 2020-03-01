Councillor calls for youth space in Stratford

A lack of facilities for young people in Stratford has prompted calls for the creation of a new youth space in the town.

The proposal, put forward by Cllr Dominic Skinner, who represents Stratford North at the county council, is for the creation of a dedicated space in Stratford which youngsters can adopt as their own.

Cllr Skinners has suggested that it could house its own café, run by young people, and workshops and talks from inspirational speakers.

He added that he was in the process of discussing the idea with county and district councillors, whist exploring what possible funding sources may be available.

Cllr Skinner said: “It’s been quite obvious for some time that there is nothing for young people in Stratford and it’s one of my priorities to look into what can be done about that.

“Funding for youth services has been slashed over the past ten years and I think there is a real need for a dedicated space in the town that young people can claim ownership of. I would like to see a youth mentoring scheme set up to provide more opportunities.

“I’ve been looking at what other towns have been doing, and I would like the county council, town trust and town council to all work together on this. I just don’t think youth services are on the district council’s radar at the moment.

“It would be great if we could provide somewhere where young people can chill out and feel safe, it could have a café which young people could run. We could deliver workshops on things like mindfulness and social media or it could be somewhere young people could listen to talks from inspirational local people.”

The issue of there being little for young people to do in Stratford is a subject raised regularly on social media, with facilities such as a bowling alley often suggested as a solution to the problem.