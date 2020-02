Bidford’s former Lloyds Bank could be transformed into a pottery studio under new plans submitted to Stratford District Council.

Lloyds closed the back in August claiming fewer and fewer customers were using the branch.

The new application has been submitted by Alan Cusack and seeks to convert the building into a pottery studio, offering classes and experiences to customers as well as selling some of its own ceramics.

A decision on the application is expected to be made in April.