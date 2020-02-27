What next for the RSC’s The Boy in the Dress?

With only a week to go until it reaches its last performance on 8th March, many are wondering what the future of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of musical The Boy in the Dress is.

Directed by artistic director Gregory Doran, the musical had some big guns working on it – including Guy Chambers and Robbie Williams writing the music and lyrics, and household name Rufus Hound starring as ‘Dad’.

The musical adaptation of David Walliams’ first book opened in November 2019, with a gala evening attended by celebrities and VIPs, and has been warmly received by critics and theatre-goers. However it has not been a sell-out like the company’s previous family musical, Matilda, or previous festive shows such as 2018’s A Christmas Carol.

Speaking to the Herald, Doran said the company were pleased with how the show had gone and were hopeful for its future. He said: “It is doing well, which is fantastic. We’ve got a huge amount of interest from West End producers, Australia and elsewhere, and we’re waiting for the right theatre. It’s a bit like planes circling at Heathrow. Too small and we won’t get the commercial return; too large and it will drown. We’ve got some strong leads and we are moving ahead with that. But we’re still waiting for the right offer to land. Watch this space.”