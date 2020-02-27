Western Road care home plan returns

PLANS for a new 95 bed care home on Western Road have come forward once again after a previous application was withdrawn last month.

Berkley Care submitted an original application last May, having first aired its proposals to residents in October 2018.

The applicant argued the home would help Stratford care for a growing elderly population, but the proposal faced opposition, notably from Stratford Town Council.

The council said a new care home would increase pressure on medical services within the town, with the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust saying it would be unable to meet the additional demand the care home would bring.

However the Trust said that should the developer make a contribution of just over £21,000, this could be used to directly pay for additional services to meet demand.

In the end that application was withdrawn last month, but Berkley have been quick to resubmit the plans.

Like the first application, this plan also includes a gym, bistro, hairdressers, cinema, and an entrance lobby and reception.

The new application has already attracted some objections from residents, raising concerns about its potential impact on local health services and calling for the site to instead be used to support rail services in Stratford.

The land itself was cleared last year and was previously used as railway sidings.

In recent years there were plans to build a railway turntable by land owner, Tyseley-based Vintage Trains but after a change of strategy it decided not to develop facilities at Stratford and sold the site.

A decision on the application is expected to be made in May.