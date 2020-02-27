CCTV appeal following armed robbery in Chipping Campden

GLOUCESTERSHIRE Constabulary is appealing for the public’s help to identify two men in connection with an armed robbery.

The incident happened at a shop in Chipping Campden at around 7am on 30 January where two masked men armed with knives stole thousands of pounds. No-one was physically injured in the incident.

If you know who these men are please call police on 101 quoting incident 43 of 30 January. Information can also be given anonymously to independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police previously appealed for witnesses and information following the incident last month and are now releasing images of the suspects in a bid to identify them.

You can also submit information to police online by or completing the ‘update a crime report’ on Gloucestershire Constabulary’s website by referencing the incident number: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/