There’s a time and a place for eating a tasty yoghurt, but driving down the M40 and steering with your knees is certainly not it.

However this is exactly what one motorist was caught doing by officers from Warwickshire Police’s Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) yesterday.

A post by the OPU on its Facebook page read: “OPU officers stopped a clever soul today using both hands to eat this yoghurt on the M40 whilst using his knees to steer with.

Reported for not being in proper control of his vehicle.”