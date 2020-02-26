Celebrations at ‘outstanding’ NHS Trust

There are smiles at the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) this week after the organisation was awarded the highest possible ‘outstanding’ rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

As a thank you to staff for their hard work SWFT hosted a number of events across its bases in Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull.

SWFT is the only combined acute and community NHS trust in the Midlands, and one of just nine others nationally, to be rated outstanding.

The Trust produced a video which featured staff and patients sharing their thoughts on what makes the organisation outstanding, while lanyards proudly displaying the achievement were handed out.

The CQC’s findings, which followed inspections at SWFT, noted that the organisation had a fantastic culture.

Glen Burley, trust chief executive said: “Today has been an opportunity for our committed staff to take a moment to celebrate an amazing achievement. To be the only provider of acute and community services in the Midlands to be ranked ‘Outstanding’ shows that we have an exceptional team that I am extremely proud to be a part of.

“I want to reassure our staff, service users and partners however that we know we’re not perfect so will work hard to be even better. We’ve already started building upon the findings of the inspection and are listening to our staff and patients so we can provide exceptional care for our communities.”