Saints left frustrated by another postponement

FOOTBALL

A WATERLOGGED pitch was the cause of yet another postponement for Southam United, as their Coventry Charity Cup quarter final against Coventry Copsewood on Tuesday was lost for the second time, writes David Hucker.

As a result, manager Richard Kay takes his Saints side into battle against Hellenic League Division Two North title rivals Woodstock Town on Saturday, having not played a competitive game for three weeks.

And he was keen to make sure that there were no further postponements by switching the match from the new and, as yet, untested Bobby Hancocks Park grass pitch to the 3G surface at Southam College.

Their last two matches at the college have yielded 14 goals, with none conceded, but the Saints will be facing tougher opposition on Saturday and a much closer affair is on the cards.

Kay’s side will be looking to double up against Woodstock after a 4-2 win in Oxfordshire at the end of November.

On Saturday, Town suffered a surprise 2-0 home defeat to Headington Amateurs, but earned a point with a late equaliser in a 4-4 draw at Buckingham Athletic Development on Tuesday to move back into third place.

Saints currently lead the table by nine points from Adderbury Park, who they play next weekend, so maximum points from the next two matches could see them with one hand on the trophy.

Should they lose and the gap closes, then they will be in a fight that is likely to go the last day of the season.

Interestingly, Woodstock have 80 registered players to choose from for the match, but there will be no such selection headaches for Kay, who has used just 22 across all matches so far this season.

The titanic battle kicks off at Southam College at 2.15pm and admission is free.