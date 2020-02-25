South Redditch Athletic brush aside Shottery United to reach cup quarter-finals

FOOTBALL

SOUTH Redditch Athletic made light work of lower ranked Shottery United to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Stratford Alliance Nursing Home Cup, running out emphatic 9-1 victors.

There were seven different goalscorers for the Division One side, with Stuart Hall (2), Aaron Bunn, Gary harvey, Logan Madden, Omar Pennicott, David White and substitute Sam Smith all getting in on the act.

Matthew Allen bagged a consolation for Division Two side Shottery.

FC Wickhamford will meet Athletic in the quarter-finals after they were given a scare by lower ranked Shipston Excelsior Reserves, prevailing 4-3 in an entertaining affair at Wickhamford Sports Club.

Sam Beddoes (2), Sam Ford and James White were on target for Wickhamford while Joshi Gibb (2) and Connor Grant got on the scoresheet for Excelsior.

In an all Division One affair, GSH United secured a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win over AFC Stratford Town to set up a last eight tie at Henley Forest of Arden.

The match had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes before GSH prevailed on spot-kicks.

Elsewhere, there was one game which beat the weather in Walls & Ceilings Division Two where Inkberrow Academy enjoyed a comfortable 4-1 victory over Shipston Excelsior Colts thanks to goals from Liam Firkin, Samuel Steele, Sam White and Jack Hughes.

Stan Dube replied for Excelsior.