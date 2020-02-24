New Costa drive-thru proposed at Rosebird site

Plans for a new Costa Coffee drive-thru restaurant at Stratford’s Rosebird Retail Park have been submitted to the district council, following the withdrawal of a previous application in 2018.

The new application however proposes to build the Costa in a different part of the site, on the far left of the Waitrose car park site as you enter, rather than to the right as originally put forward.

The first plan did encounter some opposition, with Stratford Town Council objecting to the design of the building, while ward member Cllr Kate Rolfe said putting the drive-thru at the front of the park would commercialise and urbanise the whole area.

That application was withdrawn in September 2018, though the reasons for this are unknown.

The new application shows that the design of the new Costa building appears almost identical to the one previously put forward, a single story structure with light stonework.

Costa already has two outlets in Stratford, one on the corner of Henley Street and Union Street and the other at the Maybird Shopping Park.

A decision on the application, submitted by John Elliot of the Bird Group, is expected to be made in April.