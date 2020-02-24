Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL
Friday, 21st February
Midland League, Division One
Studley 7-0 Chelmsley Town
Saturday, 22nd February
BetVictor Southern Premier Central
Lowestoft Town 0-2 Stratford Town
Hellenic League, Division One West
Moreton Rangers 3-4 Clanfield 85
Stratford Alliance, Nursing Home Cup, Second Round
FC Wickhamford 4-3 Shipston Excelsior Reserves
GSH United 1-1 AFC Stratford Town (GSH won 5-4 on penalties)
Shottery United 1-9 South Redditch Athletic
Walls & Ceilings Division Two
Inkberrow Academy 4-1 Shipston Excelsior Colts
Sunday, 23rd February
Evesham & District League, Mick Godwin Cup, Quarter-finals
Offenham Rovers 4-1 Stour Excelsior
Second Round
Fortis 0-1 Stour Excelsior Reserves
Division Three
Duke of York 2-3 Studley Rangers Sunday
RUGBY
Saturday, 22nd February
Midlands Two West (South)
Southam 15-25 Silhillians
Stratford-upon-Avon 62-15 Leamington
Midlands Three West (South)
Manor Park 45-24 Alcester
HOCKEY
Saturday, 22nd February
MRHA Midlands One
Stratford 1sts 4-0 Worcester 1sts
East Midlands Premier
North Notts 1sts 7-0 Stratford 2nds
South West One
Stratford 3rds 4-4 Droitwich Spa 1sts
South West Two
Worcester 4ths 6-3 Stratford 4ths
South East Four
Northampton Saints 7ths 2-3 Stratford 5ths
Stratford 6ths 5-1 Old Silhillians 5ths
Midlands Feeder West
Bromsgrove Ladies 1sts 1-0 Stratford Ladies 1sts
Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two
Olton & West Warwick Ladies 4ths 5-0 Stratford Ladies 2nds
Shipston 1sts 0-4 City of Birmingham 1sts
Division Three
Stratford Ladies 3rds 2-2 Hampton Ladies 3rds