Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL

Friday, 21st February

Midland League, Division One

Studley 7-0 Chelmsley Town

Saturday, 22nd February

BetVictor Southern Premier Central

Lowestoft Town 0-2 Stratford Town

Hellenic League, Division One West

Moreton Rangers 3-4 Clanfield 85

Stratford Alliance, Nursing Home Cup, Second Round

FC Wickhamford 4-3 Shipston Excelsior Reserves

GSH United 1-1 AFC Stratford Town (GSH won 5-4 on penalties)

Shottery United 1-9 South Redditch Athletic

Walls & Ceilings Division Two

Inkberrow Academy 4-1 Shipston Excelsior Colts

Sunday, 23rd February

Evesham & District League, Mick Godwin Cup, Quarter-finals

Offenham Rovers 4-1 Stour Excelsior

Second Round

Fortis 0-1 Stour Excelsior Reserves

Division Three

Duke of York 2-3 Studley Rangers Sunday

RUGBY

Saturday, 22nd February

Midlands Two West (South)

Southam 15-25 Silhillians

Stratford-upon-Avon 62-15 Leamington

Midlands Three West (South)

Manor Park 45-24 Alcester

HOCKEY

Saturday, 22nd February

MRHA Midlands One

Stratford 1sts 4-0 Worcester 1sts

East Midlands Premier

North Notts 1sts 7-0 Stratford 2nds

South West One

Stratford 3rds 4-4 Droitwich Spa 1sts

South West Two

Worcester 4ths 6-3 Stratford 4ths

South East Four

Northampton Saints 7ths 2-3 Stratford 5ths

Stratford 6ths 5-1 Old Silhillians 5ths

Midlands Feeder West

Bromsgrove Ladies 1sts 1-0 Stratford Ladies 1sts

Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two

Olton & West Warwick Ladies 4ths 5-0 Stratford Ladies 2nds

Shipston 1sts 0-4 City of Birmingham 1sts

Division Three

Stratford Ladies 3rds 2-2 Hampton Ladies 3rds