Lessons for life are like a breath of fresh air

RECEPTION class children, pictured with their teacher Sophie Carter, at Bishopton Primary School have been celebrating the opening of a new all-weather outdoor classroom which has been designed specifically for early years students.

The project has been created in collaboration with Stratford based 1st Site Building and Landscaping.

The proprietor of the family-run building company – Neil Matthews – said the outdoor classroom comes complete with a covered area, benches, blackboard and whiteboard and is good for the children’s learning skills and an important part of the curriculum as recommended by Ofsted.