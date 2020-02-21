Visits to town are 15 per cent down

THE first detailed figures have emerged of the possible impact of coronavirus on tourism in the Stratford area with bad weather also having had an impact.

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust (SBT) has revealed visits to its properties have fallen by 15 per cent over a recent fortnight, compared with last year.

In a statement it said: “In the two weeks 27/01 – 09/02 the drop in visits (not visitors) compared to this time last year (2019) is around 15 per cent. The majority of cancellations are tour operator bookings, although it’s worth bearing in mind Storms Ciara and Dennis also impacted on those numbers.

“Each year we welcome around 850,000 visitors to the five Shakespeare houses under our care. Visitors from China account for 5 per cent.”

Head of sales and business development, Debbie Beardall said the Trust continued to monitor coronavirus and its possible impact on a daily basis.

“We are receiving regular updates through VisitBritain, the official tourist board of Great Britain, and are advised that the risk to the UK population remains low.”

Full story in this week’s Herald.