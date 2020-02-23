Swan recovering well following Stratford dog attack

A SWAN which suffered significant injuries after being attacked by a dog in Stratford last week is expected to make a full recovery.

The bird, which was left with puncture wounds on its back following the attack on Wednesday last week, is currently being cared for at the Wychbold Swan Rescue sanctuary in Droitwich.

The nasty incident has reignited calls for dog owners to keep their animals on a lead when down by the river.

Jan Harrigan, who runs Wychbold Swan Rescue, said: “It’s got quite a nasty bare patch on its back and we’re just waiting now for the wounds to heal up. Unfortunately the cuts have become a bit infected but we’ve given the swan antibiotics and I expect it to make a full recovery.

“It’ll probably be a little while before it’s back on the river. We do get a few swans that come in from Stratford that have been attacked by dogs, owners should just use their common sense if they are on the river and they think their animal could potentially go for the wildlife.”