A post-mortem into the death of an 80-year-old woman who died in Studley on Monday has concluded that she died of stab wounds.

Ann Mowbray, aged 80, was found deceased in a property on Allendale Crescent on Monday morning (17 February).

82-year-old Ronald Mowbray also of Allendale Crescent has been charged with murder and will next appear at Warwick Crown Court on 20th March.