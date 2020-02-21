Stratford concert in support of the homeless tonight

A special free concert in support of the homeless will take place in Stratford tonight.

The event, organised by Street Arts, will see homeless and vulnerable people from the town perform a selection of their own songs, created with the support of professional musicians.

There will also be four other acts and a storyteller.

Speaking in January Doug Armstrong, who helps run Street Arts, said: “The standard of our musicians is fantastic. Street Arts is making a real difference in people’s lives, giving some of these guys something to look forward to and helping them get back on their feet.”

The Street Arts concert will take place at Stratford’s United Reformed Church tonight (Friday 21st) 7pm-10.15pm.

Donations to help the homeless are welcome and free light refreshments will be available.