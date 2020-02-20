Police arrest man carrying knives in front of Royal Shakespeare Theatre

POLICE arrested a man who was in possession of two knives in front of the Royal Shakespeare Theatre on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to an incident at 18.52 where a 38-year-old male of no fixed abode became abusive and allegedly assaulted a Police Community Support Officer who was not injured during the incident.

The male was taken into custody for being in possession of an offensive weapon(s).

Witnesses to the incident on 19th February can contact police on 101 quoting number 361 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.