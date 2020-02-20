Smells like team spirit

THE Cotswold Distillery is joining the list of music venues in the Herald patch.

It is teaming up with promoter Tim Porter to put on regular music events on the last Thursday of each month. The first one is also sponsored by Hook Norton Brewery – and the first pint of Hook Norton ale will be free.

Kicking things off next Thursday, 27th February, is European Solo Blues Artist award winner Eddie Martin. The gig starts at 7.30pm and is free.

The distillery is in Stourton, near Shipston.

www.cotswoldsdistillery.com

Next up at The Distillery are Sons of the Delta plus special guest Liam Ward on Thursday, 26th March, and Alvin Youngblood Hart on Thursday, 30th April.

Before all that, Tim is promoting a mini tour of the Herald area by Reverend Robert, the early blues, ragtime and Caribbean guitarist on tour from Illinois.

He will be at Stratford Alehouse tonight, Thursday, at 8pm, at Thirst Edition in Shipston tomorrow, Friday, at 8pm and then at the Norman Knight at Whichford at 8.30pm.

All three dates are free.