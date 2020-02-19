Mickleton man dies in Moreton-in-Marsh collision

A man in his 80s has died following a road traffic collision in Moreton-in-Marsh yesterday (Tuesday).

The collision occurred at around 1.40pm and involved a pedestrian and a lorry on High Street.

The pedestrian, a man in his 80s from Mickleton, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

The lorry driver, a man in his 40s from Kent, was not physically injured in the incident.

High Street was closed for several hours to allow officers to conduct a full forensic investigation, and Gloucestershire Constabulary have thanked residents and motorists in the village for their patience.

As part of their investigation into the incident, police are appealing for witnesses and are urging anyone who may have seen the collision or who may have dash-cam footage, to come forward.

If you have any information call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101 quoting incident 206 of 18th February.