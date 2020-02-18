Sims finishes fifth in Mexico after epic drive sees him gain 13 places

MOTORSPORT

AN incredible drive, clever race strategy and efficient performance helped BMWi Andretti Motorsport driver Alexander Sims improve 13 positions and claim a fifth-place finish in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship’s Mexico City E-Prix on Saturday.

Sims once again faced the challenge of being in the first group for qualifying in Mexico. It was a tough session, as the Coughton battled against a dirty track and the car’s set-up, resulting in a fastest lap of 1:09.376 which put him 20th on the timesheets.

This was elevated to an 18th-placed starting position following grid penalties for other competitors.

Sims drove a strategic race from the start. Managing his energy, he weaved his way through the field, gradually improving positions in the early stages of the race.

From the mid-point, he was able to really push forward when other drivers were more energy conscious.

On his faultless drive to fifth, he also set the fastest lap of the race, which scored him an additional point.

Securing 11 points, Sims remains second in the drivers’ championship on 46 points, just one behind current leader and most-recent race winner Mitch Evans.

“We struggled with grip in qualifying, and with our starting position the race was a major challenge for us,” said Sims.

“However, we began conservatively and were able to save much more energy than our rivals in the opening stages.

“We were clean and consistent, not making any mistakes, and then with the energy saved I was able to push in the second half and chase down a strong result.

“Overall, it is fantastic to finish a race day with a good result after starting it in such a disappointing way.

“I’m pleased to leave Mexico still second in the championship and to have helped BMW keep its lead in the teams’ championship.”

Sims next races in the Marrakesh E-Prix, Morocco, on 29th February.