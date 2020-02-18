Flight school facing eviction from Wellesbourne Airfield

The largest flight school at Wellesbourne Airfield will have to leave the site by the end of February, after losing a legal battle to remain last week.

Take Flight Aviation, which has more than 300 members, has now been served an eviction notice to leave by 28th February.

Last week the company made one last attempt to secure a new tenancy through the courts, but was unsuccessful.

Take Flight argued that they don’t have planning permission to remove their buildings from the airfield and that the original judgement that businesses at the site would not be offered new tenancies was flawed.

Mike Roberts, who owns Take Flight Aviation, said: “Evicting the largest flying school just isn’t compatible with preserving flying functions at the airfield. We have asked the council to intervene with an injunction to stop us being evicted but we will have to wait and see if they decide to do so.

“Otherwise we’ll have to look for somewhere else to move to, which is a real shame for all of our customers. We had a leading role in the legal battle against the owners so this seems like a personal vendetta against us.”

Responding to last week’s court decision, a statement from Littler Investments read: “Littler Investments Limited (LIL) are pleased with the Court’s recent decision against Take Flight Aviation and hope now to be able to focus on the aspects of the Memorandum of Understanding, and to working with Stratford-on-Avon District Council (SDC), for the Airfield use to be retained alongside other uses.

“As a result of the manner in which the court proceedings were conducted by Take Flight Aviation, LIL decided that they no longer wanted to have a business relationship with Take Flight Aviation, a position that was made clear to both SDC and Take Flight Aviation prior to entering into the Memorandum of Understanding dated 30th August 2019. Take Flight Aviation have had plenty of time to make arrangements to relocate their business, and have already received from LIL the benefit of the statutory compensation they are entitled to at the end of their tenancy.

“LIL are in the process of contacting all the aircraft owners who were aligned with Take Flight to offer them Parking Licences (along with all the other aircraft based on site) which shows the commitment LIL have made to SDC to retain the flying function on site. It must also be remembered that Aeros Flying School is reopening at the Airfield shortly, offering broadly the same services as Take Flight Aviation.”

The future of Wellesbourne Airfield has been up in the air for some time, after the owners Littler Investments originally signalled their intention to make the land available for housing.

This sparked a battle in the courts between the owners and airfield businesses over the termination of their leases.

However since then the council and Littler investments have now entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to preserve flying functions at Wellesbourne, and aside from Take Flight, all other businesses have been offered new one-year leases.

There is some positivity that this may secure the long-term future of the airfield, however some of the businesses on the site have raised concerns that the agreement only commits the owners to maintaining a small class of runway, which would prevent some aircraft from using the facility.