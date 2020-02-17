Season-defining games on the horizon for Saints

FOOTBALL

SOUTHAM United face three matches in two weeks that could go some way to shaping their season, starting with the Coventry Charity Cup quarter-final against Coventry Copsewood next Tuesday, writes David Hucker.

Saints were without a scheduled match last weekend but, with all the fixtures in the division postponed because of the bad weather, including the match of the day involving title rivals Adderbury Park and Woodstock Town, they still lead Hellenic League Division Two North by nine points with 11 matches to play.

However, Richard Kay’s men will have to go another Saturday without a league fixture after scheduled opponents Milton United Development resigned from the league over the weekend.

The next two league fixtures will pitch Southam against Woodstock Town on the 29th and then away to Adderbury Park on the first Saturday in March.

Before that, however, they face a tough Coventry Charity Cup quarter-final against Coventry Copsewood at Allard Way on Tuesday, 25th.

A number of factors have contributed to Southam’s success this season, not least the team spirit and understanding that has come from just 22 players having been used across all matches, plus the pace of their play, which comes to the fore on the Southam College 3G pitch.

Few sides have been able to handle their attack, which has scored at an average of four a match in the league and, in Levi Steele, who has netted 24 goals (31 in all competitions), they have the division’s best marksman by far.

Not that Saints are a one-man show, as they have speed on both wings, with Ethan Champkins weighing in with 15 league goals from the right and academy graduate Chidilim Okolo posing a threat from the left.