Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Studley

An 82-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of an elderly woman in Studley this morning.

Police were called to a property on Allendale Crescent shortly after 8.20am to a report of the death of a woman inside a property.

Her next of kin has been informed.

The woman is believed to be in her 80s, though formal identification and a post-mortem are yet to take place.

Superintendent Suzanne Baker from Warwickshire Police said: “An investigation has been launched and we are working to establish the circumstances of the woman’s death, which is currently being treated as murder.

“An 82-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the offence and he is in police custody.

“This is currently being treated as an isolated incident, and it is believed the suspect and the deceased were known to each other.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of the woman, who is being supported by specially trained officers at this time.”

A scene guard remains in place at the location.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident reference 74 of 17 February 2020. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.