Man suffers multiple injuries in Snitterfield lorry crash

A pedestrian has suffered significant injuries after he was involved in a collision with a lorry in Snitterfield this morning.

The incident happened just before 7am on Kings Lane and two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the aircrew from the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, a middle-aged man was trapped under the lorry. Ambulance staff worked with firefighters to free the man from under the vehicle.

“The man had suffered multiple but not life-threatening injuries. He was treated at the scene before being taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire. The air ambulance doctor travelled with the crew.

“The lorry driver, a man in his 30s was assessed at the scene but was discharged.”