Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 15th February

BetVictor Southern Premier Central

Stratford Town 2-0 Redditch United

Midland League, Division Three

Castle Vale Town 4-3 Shipston Excelsior

Hellenic League, Division One West

Cirencester Town Development 2-1 Moreton Rangers

Stratford Alliance, Walls & Ceilings Division Two

Bretforton Old Boys 9-1 FISSC Reserves

Sunday, 16th February

Bromsgrove & District League, Division Three

Bromsgrove Partisan 7-3 Studley Rangers

RUGBY

Saturday, 15th February

Midlands Two West (South)

Pinley 27-12 Southam

Silhillians 12-15 Stratford-upon-Avon

Midlands Four West (South)

Harbury 13-5 Birmingham Civil Service

Warwickshire Shield, Semi-finals

Stratford-upon-Avon 2nds 15-3 Leamington 2nds

HOCKEY

Saturday, 15th February

MRHA Midlands One

Old Halesonians 1sts 0-2 Stratford 1sts

East Midlands Premier

Stratford 2nds 2-10 Nottingham Trent University 1sts

South West One

Harborne 4ths 1-2 Stratford 3rds

South West Two

Stratford 4ths 0-7 Stourport 4ths

South East Four

Stratford 5ths 1-1 Old Silhillians 4ths

Olton & West Warwick 6ths 3-1 Stratford 6ths

Midlands Feeder West

Stratford Ladies 1sts 1-1 Bloxwich Ladies 1sts

Division Three

Stratford Ladies 3rds 5-0 University of Warwick 3rds