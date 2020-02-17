Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 15th February
BetVictor Southern Premier Central
Stratford Town 2-0 Redditch United
Midland League, Division Three
Castle Vale Town 4-3 Shipston Excelsior
Hellenic League, Division One West
Cirencester Town Development 2-1 Moreton Rangers
Stratford Alliance, Walls & Ceilings Division Two
Bretforton Old Boys 9-1 FISSC Reserves
Sunday, 16th February
Bromsgrove & District League, Division Three
Bromsgrove Partisan 7-3 Studley Rangers
RUGBY
Saturday, 15th February
Midlands Two West (South)
Pinley 27-12 Southam
Silhillians 12-15 Stratford-upon-Avon
Midlands Four West (South)
Harbury 13-5 Birmingham Civil Service
Warwickshire Shield, Semi-finals
Stratford-upon-Avon 2nds 15-3 Leamington 2nds
HOCKEY
Saturday, 15th February
MRHA Midlands One
Old Halesonians 1sts 0-2 Stratford 1sts
East Midlands Premier
Stratford 2nds 2-10 Nottingham Trent University 1sts
South West One
Harborne 4ths 1-2 Stratford 3rds
South West Two
Stratford 4ths 0-7 Stourport 4ths
South East Four
Stratford 5ths 1-1 Old Silhillians 4ths
Olton & West Warwick 6ths 3-1 Stratford 6ths
Midlands Feeder West
Stratford Ladies 1sts 1-1 Bloxwich Ladies 1sts
Division Three
Stratford Ladies 3rds 5-0 University of Warwick 3rds