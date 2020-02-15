TV’s Kate Bliss launches free jewellery and antiques valuation events in Moreton-in-Marsh

ANTIQUES expert Kate Bliss is coming to Moreton-in-Marsh to help people uncover auction windfalls.

Kate, a familiar face on shows like Bargain Hunt and Flog It!, will be valuing all types of jewellery, watches and silver at Fosseway Garden Centre, Stow Road, Moreton-in-Marsh, on 25thFebruary.

It will be the first of several free monthly events organised by Hansons Auctioneers and Hansons’ Fine Art expert Adrian Rathbone will also be on hand to value all types of antiques and collectables including paintings, ceramics and works of art.

Kate Bliss said: “If you’re spring cleaning your jewellery box or you’ve found something you no longer want, do bring it along.

“Vintage and antique jewellery is popular at auction. The vintage market has experienced huge growth thanks to both trend-driven demand and increased environmental awareness.

“On top of that, gold and diamond prices are high and a forgotten piece of jewellery languishing in a drawer could easily provide a welcome windfall. Quite often, I come across pieces that people think are costume jewellery but they turn out to be gold or diamonds.”