In a joint meeting between the Stratford Society and the Shakespeare Club, RSC Artistic Director Gregory Doran gives a talk on ‘Shakespeare: the God of my idolatry’ at the Shakespeare Centre at 3pm.

Gregory saw his first Shakespeare play in Stratford in 1973, joined the company as an actor in 1987, and now is the RSC’s Artistic Director. Here he considers the sometimes bumpy relationship between Shakespeare, the theatre, the church and the town.