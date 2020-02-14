Passengers urged to check journeys this weekend as Storm Dennis arrives

PASSENGERS travelling on West Midlands Railway (WMR) and London Northwestern Railway (LNR) this weekend are being urged to check their journeys with Storm Dennis expected to bring high winds to the UK.

With some areas of land already saturated and tree branches weakened following last weekend’s Storm Ciara, some disruption is possible across the WMR and LNR networks.

Last weekend Network Rail deployed dozens of engineers to remove fallen trees and other debris from the railway, repair damaged overhead wires and recover sections of flooded track.

Extra maintenance teams are again being readied across the West Midlands and along the West Coast Main Line for Storm Dennis, which is expected to last across Saturday and Sunday.

Passengers can visit www.wmr.uk/plan and www.lnr.uk/plan for the latest travel information