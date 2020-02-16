Gateway project still on hold as with sale not yet complete

Mystery still surrounds Stratford’s Gateway site after the district council confirmed that the sale of the land has still not been completed.

During a meeting in August Tony Perks, head of technical and community services, revealed that a new buyer was close to buying the site, saying he was optimistic that there could be some good news within a few weeks.

However the sale does not seem to have progressed since then.

The land is currently owned by Stratford businessman Peter Warwick, but he declined to comment on the sale of the land when approached by the Herald last week.

Last week a spokesperson for Stratford District Council, said: “Discussions are still ongoing and unfortunately these are taking longer than we initially anticipated.”

The idea of regenerating a large 2.85 acre swathe of land between Windsor Street and Arden Street as the Gateway Project was first mooted in 2015 and in 2017 the Herald viewed a conceptual masterplan explaining the developer’s vision for the site.

The idea was to potentially fill the space with offices, retail units, a hotel and residential space.

However there has been growing frustration in some quarters about a lack of progress on the project and a failure to improve the neglected Windsor Street multi-storey car park.

Some have speculated that the lack of investment in the car park is because it could be demolished as part of the Gateway Project.