New Bridge Street Tesco store to open on Friday 28th February

TESCO is set to open a new store in Stratford-upon-Avon this month.

The opening of the Express store on Bridge Street has created 18 new jobs and the colleagues are looking forward to serving customers when the doors open for the first time at 8am on Friday 28th February.

The new store will take part in a number of community programmes run by Tesco to give back to the communities it serves.

Local charity and community groups in the area are encouraged to sign up to receive food from Tesco’s surplus food redistribution scheme Community Food Connection. Community Food Connection links Tesco stores to local charities and community groups allowing Tesco to redistribute food that’s left over at the end of the day in the store to local charities, free of charge, who distribute it those who need it most.

Community Food Connection has now donated over 47 million meals worth of surplus food to local charities and community groups, and this number grows every day. Across Stratford Tesco stores have provided over 90,000 meals to groups in the local community so far.

Good causes in the town will also be able to apply for funding from Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme which helps to fund local community projects. More than 27,000 community groups that have been awarded a grant so far, with over £82 million already invested in local projects. In Stratford 53 community projects have shared over £160,000 worth of funding.

Tesco are keen to hear from any groups which could benefit from either scheme. For more information go to www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp and https://www.tescoplc.com/sustainability/food-waste/topics/own-operations/community-food-connection.

The celebration to mark the opening of the store will be led by Stratford-upon-Avon Mayor Kate Rolfe cutting the ribbon to mark the occasion. Samples of croissants and orange juice will then be available for customers to try and there will be an opportunity to taste the Finest range of sandwiches at lunchtime.

Area Manager Chris Collins said: “We are extremely excited to be opening our store on Bridge Street. We have been working hard to ensure the store is the best it can be, offering the local community brilliant service, a broad range of products including fresh food and food to go, and we look forward to welcoming our first customers this Friday.”