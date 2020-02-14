Appeal for witnesses to fatal collision – Charlecote

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collioson on the B4086 between Tiddington and Charlecote at around 4.45pm on Wednesday 12th February.

A red Suzuki 600cc motorbike was being ridden along the road when it is believed to have hit a wall.

The rider – Edward Booker, aged 27, from Tiddington – was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Edward’s family is being supported by specially trained officers and they have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or who saw the bike being ridden in the area prior to the collision.

They are also keen for anyone who has dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 317 of 12th February.