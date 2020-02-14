Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone!

What better symbol of love than two swans performing a mating ritual? These two were captured looking loved up on the River Avon at Stratford by Herald photographer Mark Williamson.

Swans famously mate for life – typically becoming a pair before they reach sexual maturity. According to Wikipedia, Trumpeter swans, for example, who can live as long as 24 years and only start breeding at the age of four to seven, but form monogamous pair bonds as early as 20 months.

Divorce does occur, but is rare, possibly because one of them forgot to get the other a Valentine’s Day card. You have been warned!

