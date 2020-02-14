Shakespeare’s life celebrated as new theatre takes shape

A NEW theatre in the north west of England which pays homage to the life and works of William Shakespeare is starting to take shape.

The arrival of a huge 190ft high crane on a construction site in the town of Prescot signals the start of the ambitious £30 million, 350 seat Shakespeare North Playhouse which opens in 2022.

As reported in the Herald last October, the Playhouse is modelled on the cockpit-in-court design of the 17th century and will complete a ‘Shakespearean Triangle’ linking London, Stratford-upon-Avon and Prescot. It will also provide cradle to grave learning opportunities, an outdoor performance garden, ‘black box’ studio, an exhibition centre and visitor attraction.