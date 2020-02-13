Budding young politicians selected for Warwickshire Youth Council

CLIMATE change, mental health and plastic waste are just some of the pressing issues new members of Warwickshire Youth Council will be putting top of their agenda for the next 12 months.

During their term of office, the youngsters will represent the views and interests of young people in their constituency, both locally and nationally, by meeting councillors, MPs and other decision makers to take forward issues of local importance.

It was a special day at Warwickshire County Council’s Shire Hall in Warwick recently when 25 new members were announced at a meeting of the council’s Targeted Youth Support team, Warwickshire Youth Parliament and councillors.

Outgoing members were introduced and outlined the achievements they had made during the past year.

One of the outgoing youth councillors was Daisy Tipping, who also chaired the meeting, she said: “I decided to get involved in the Warwickshire Youth Council as I felt that young people are often ignored, and I wanted to do more to raise awareness of issues around mental health and safety on the streets for both girls and boys.”

Fellow Youth Councillor Isaac Searle was encouraged to take part by Daisy, and he said: “Climate change is absolutely the biggest threat to us, and young people are leading the way in doing something about it. I recently spoke at a full council meeting and a motion was passed to make climate change a priority for the council.”

The most important role of the Youth Council is to gather the views and understand the needs of young people across Warwickshire and to do this they ran a consultation called ‘Have your Say’. The results are in and the top three priorities for this year are reducing plastic waste, support for mental health and developing better careers advice and work experience opportunities.

Councillor Izzi Seccombe said: “It is vital that the views of young people are heard, and this forum enables them to use their elected voice to bring about social change through meaningful representation and campaigning. I always look forward to welcoming the new councillors and supporting them to meet the needs of local young people. It’s incredibly rewarding to see so many people take part and I thank all of those who took part this year. It is always refreshing to see so many young people get involved in politics.”

For further information, visit the website – www.warwickshirevoice4youth.org.uk.