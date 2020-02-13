Motorcyclist dies after collision with wall

A MOTORCYCLIST has died after coming into collision with a wall near Wellesbourne yesterday, Wednesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called by police at 4.57pm to reports a motorcyclist had crashed into a wall on the Charlecote bend of Stratford Road.

A West Midlands Ambulance spokeswoman said: “One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. Upon arrival, crews found one patient, a man.

“Unfortunately, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”