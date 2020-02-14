TT Kidz spread the word at Thomas Jolyffe

TABLE TENNIS

THOMAS Jolyffe Primary School has become one of the first schools in the country to benefit from a new Table Tennis England training programme.

TT Kidz is designed to introduce young people to the game of table tennis in a fun, engaging and inspiring way.

The scheme had previously only been available to dedicated table tennis centres, but now Table Tennis England plans to roll it out to more than 1,000 schools over the next ten years.

Thomas Jolyffe is one of the first in the country to secure the TT Kidz programme which will run every Friday at 3.30pm in conjunction with Stratford-upon-Avon Table Tennis Club.

Although the scheme is only available to pupils who attend the school, Kevin Taylor, chairman of Stratford-upon-Avon TTC, revealed he has plans to get TT Kidz sessions at the leisure centre so any youngsters in the town can start playing the sport.