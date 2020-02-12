GALLERY: Shipston Excelsior v Birmingham Tigers

FOOTBALL

HERALD photographer Mark Williamson headed to London Road on Saturday to capture the action between Shipston Excelsior and Birmingham Tigers.

Shipston suffered a 2-1 defeat, despite Connor Grant getting their goal.

Manager Nathan Reynolds insists there are plenty of signs of encouragement, despite sitting bottom of the table in Midland League Division Three

, and they face what he describes as a ‘six-pointer’ when they visit second-bottom Castle Vale Town on Saturday.

For a full report, see this week’s Herald.