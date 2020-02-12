Stratford trio clinch league titles with storming display

ATHLETICS

STRATFORD AC juniors completed their league cross-country in apocalyptic weather as Storm Ciara unleashed itself on Wolverhampton, reports David Parkin.

Demonstrating incredible levels of fortitude, athletes from all clubs battled with each other and the elements in the fifth and final round of the West Midlands Young Athletes Cross Country League.

Stratford were delighted to finish second in the league, their highest ever finish out of 21 competing clubs and with a haul of individual and team medals.

For many Stratford AC athletes it was the last league race of their junior careers, and Georgie Campbell marked the occasion by securing the U17 women’s championship.

Alex Adams (U15 boys) was crowned league champion for the fourth successive year, and remains unbeaten over this period, and Tessa Parkin (U11 girls) won her first championship.

For a full report, see this week’s Herald.