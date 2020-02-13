Kay delighted with Saints doing the hard work

FOOTBALL

SOUTHAM United manager Richard Kay praised his side for being prepared to do the ‘dirty side of the game’ as they stepped up their title challenge, writes David Hucker.

They kept the bandwagon rolling with a 12th Hellenic League victory in a row after defeating Moreton Rangers Reserves 5-0 last weekend, having scored three goals by half-time.

“A comfortable win, where the job was done by half-time” said Kay.

“Again, we have scored goals, but the most pleasing aspect of our performances recently has been our defensive record. It’s another clean sheet, making it six in nine games, and we are giving the opposition very few chances on goal.

“We are consistently doing the hard yards and dirty side of the game to go with our free-scoring attacking play.”

Southam’s lead at the top of Division Two North is now nine points, although title rivals Woodstock Town and Adderbury Park have games in hand. They play each other this coming weekend and a draw would, probably, be the best result for Saints who have no game.

