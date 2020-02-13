Stratford girls take second place in Solihull tournament

HOCKEY

STRATFORD girls’ under-12s finished runners-up in a tournament in Solihull.

The team progressed to the semi-finals with two wins and one defeat, Despite losing 3-0 to Sutton Coldfield, four goals from Nikola Wodzisz and one from Milly Vitty defeated Olton 5-0 and Abi Juniper, Vitty and Chloe Jones scored in a 3-0 win against Atherstone.

Two goals from Juniper helped account for Leamington 2-0 but Sutton again edged Stratford out in the final by a single goal.

Jones, Zara Dhillan, Frances Clifton and Clara Zaffignani dominated the defence, while Juniper, Martina Grace, Wodzisz and Vitty put in an amazing performance up front. Megan Howels in goal was awarded player of the tournament for a fabulous shift in goal organisers praising her amazing ability and calm approach when under pressure.