Youngster Craig gets top tips for BTCC ace Dan Cammish

MOTORSPORT

A WELLESBOURNE karting ace had his dreams come true when he met his motorsport heroes to steer his fast-accelerating career in the right direction.

Thirteen-year-old Craig Evans had the chance to spend the day with the Halfords Yuasa British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) team, when driver Dan Cammish, who finished second in the 2019 Championship, and team manager James Rodgers, advised him how to keep his go karting career in top gear.

Craig has a learning difficulty called dysgraphia that means he struggles to express himself in writing and finds school life difficult. However, he can express who he really is through go karting.

In an excellent first season as an 11-year-old cadet in the Birel Art Series championship, Craig took the Top Rookie Trophy on four occasions, and won the Most Improved Cadet Driver of the Year Award. Wanting to move his career in the junior category on to the next level, he approached Halfords for guidance.

During the day, Dan and James talked at length with Craig about his karting experience and the commitment the sport requires.

Dan started karting in 2003 when in one season he raced for 42 weekends of the year. Both men agreed that there is no substitute for time behind the wheel.

Dan’s main advice to Craig is to enjoy it and always try your best, as: “You never know who’s watching.”

Craig and Dan will stay in touch so Craig can get help and advice as he progresses through the go karting ranks.

Cammish said: “Craig is a lovely lad who has had some great results on the track so we were delighted to be able to give him support on his promising career.

“As someone who started racing in karts, I know the journey through motorsport is incredibly tough and competitive, so I’d be delighted to be able to offer Craig my advice as he tries to reach the top of his profession.”

Now 13, Craig has moved from the cadet category of racing, to the junior category and is racing children up to three years older than him, in faster karts, that can hit 60mph. Craig says he prefers junior, as it is faster and so far he has completed five races in the higher category.

Craig’s mother Sarah said: “Craig loves taking things apart and putting them back together. Whilst his strength is not within his written work, he thrives within practical work and has such a big passion for the sport. Through karting, Craig can truly express who he is.”

One of Craig’s highlights of the day was playing on the driving simulator and BTCC Scalextric with Dan. Craig’s dad is also really passionate about motorsport and plays Scalextric with Craig regularly, which is where his mum thinks he developed his love for the sport from.