Bunn and Maden fire South Redditch into cup semi-final

FOOTBALL

TITLE-CHASING South Redditch Athletic set up a semi-final against FC Wickhamford in the Stratford Alliance Division One KO Cup after ousting AFC Stratford Town.

Two goals apiece from Aaron Bunn and Logan Maden plus one from David White wrapped up a 5-3 home win for second-place South Redditch in their quarter-final second leg to progress 8-5 on aggregate.

Samuel Brefo netted twice and Aaron Grennall was also on the scoresheet for Stratford.

Wicks were in Aquaid Division One action, completing a league and cup hat-trick by defeating Feckenham Reserves 3-1 at home.

Having beaten the Millers in both cup ties, two goals from Jack Steele and one from Will Aspey chalked up the points for Wickhamford, who move into fifth place.

Shipston Excelsior Reserves booked their place in the Division Two KO Cup last four after a 3-0 victory at AFC Alcester Town, sealing a 6-0 overall scoreline.

Goals from Owen Clarke, Joe Fisher and Tommy Williams set up a last-four tie against Blockley Sports.

Redditch Borough secured a 11th win from 11 games in Walls & Ceilings Division Two, with a 4-1 success at Tysoe United pushing them within four points of leaders Bretforton Old Boys with five games in hand.

Anton Bennett, Neil Hawkins, Harry Rogers and Daniel Williams were the Redditch marksmen with Alex Davis replying for the hosts.

Inkberrow Academy recorded five different scorers as they swept aside visitors Blockley Sports 5-2. On target for Inkberrow were Daniel Dawson, Liam Firkin, Tim Lees, Scott White and Jack Nicholls, with Benjamin Burdock bagging both Blockley strikes.

Ben Clark, Mitch Gibbs and Sam Weaver scored as Shottery United edged out hosts FISSC Reserves 3-2 in Tiddington. Dino De Angelis and Alex Hammocks replied.

Tommy Gardner netted the FISSC goal as the first team drew 1-1 away to Jaguar/Daimler in Coventry Alliance Division Two.

FISSC lie second in the table, two points behind Coundon Court OB who have two games in hand.