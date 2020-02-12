Blockley am-dram performs Sue Townsend play Bazaar and Rummage

Sue Townsend’s thought‐provoking comedy about an agoraphobic self‐help group running an old‐fashioned jumble sale is coming to Blockley next week. ‘Bazaar and Rummage’ is being presented by BAD Company (Blockley Amateur Dramatic Company) in St George’s Hall, Blockley, from Thursday to Saturday, February 20th to 22nd. Evening performances are at 7.30pm, with a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm. Sue Townsend is best known for her stories about Adrian Mole, aged 13¾, and his famous diaries. ‘Bazaar and Rummage’ was written around the same time. The play tells how a group of housebound women from a variety of backgrounds are lured from their comfortable environments by Gwenda – a would‐be social worker and sanctimonious administrator of the Agoraphobics Self‐Help Group ‐ into helping run an old‐fashioned jumble sale with the hope that this will cure them of their fears. It is funny, poignant and sad and, although highly entertaining, gives a glimpse amid the laughter of a terrifying world of phobias where rationality struggles to exist. Among the cast in the Blockley production are Jo Knight, who plays Gwenda, and Caroline Gee who plays her assistant Fliss. Other parts are played by Sandra Gee, Nikki Holt, Anne O’Neil, Jean Dicks and Sue Downing. The play is directed by Stephen Downing, a relative newcomer to BAD Company who appeared in last year’s production of ‘The Children’. He has been involved in the theatre for over 50 years, performed in 130 plays and directed 50 productions. Tickets for ‘Bazaar and Rummage’, priced £10 for the Thursday performance and £12 thereafter, may be obtained from Blockley Shop.