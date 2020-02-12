Blockley am-dram performs Sue Townsend play Bazaar and Rummage

Jo Knight and Caroline Gee...seeking to help agoraphobics

Sue Townsend’s thought‐provoking comedy about an agoraphobic self‐help group  running an old‐fashioned jumble sale is coming to Blockley next week.  ‘Bazaar and Rummage’ is  being  presented  by  BAD  Company  (Blockley Amateur  Dramatic Company) in St George’s Hall, Blockley, from Thursday to Saturday, February  20th  to  22nd.    Evening  performances  are  at  7.30pm,  with  a  matinee  on  Saturday at 2.30pm.  Sue Townsend is best known for her stories about Adrian Mole, aged 13¾, and his  famous diaries. ‘Bazaar and Rummage’ was written around the same time.   The play tells how a group of housebound women from a variety of backgrounds  are  lured  from  their  comfortable  environments  by  Gwenda  –  a  would‐be  social  worker  and  sanctimonious  administrator  of  the  Agoraphobics  Self‐Help  Group  ‐  into  helping  run  an  old‐fashioned  jumble  sale  with  the  hope  that  this  will  cure  them of their fears.   It  is  funny,  poignant  and  sad  and,  although  highly  entertaining,  gives  a  glimpse  amid  the  laughter  of a  terrifying world  of  phobias where  rationality  struggles  to  exist. Among the cast in the Blockley production are Jo Knight, who plays Gwenda, and  Caroline Gee who plays her assistant Fliss. Other parts are played by Sandra Gee,  Nikki Holt, Anne O’Neil, Jean Dicks and Sue Downing.  The play is directed by Stephen Downing, a  relative newcomer  to BAD Company  who  appeared  in  last  year’s  production  of ‘The Children’. He has been involved  in  the  theatre  for  over  50  years,  performed in 130 plays and directed 50  productions.  Tickets  for  ‘Bazaar  and  Rummage’,  priced  £10  for  the  Thursday  performance  and  £12  thereafter,  may  be obtained from Blockley Shop.