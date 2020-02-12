Rogue trader warning following stormy weather

Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards is warning residents to beware of rogue traders taking advantage of damaged roofs, fences and fallen trees.

The warning comes after Storm Ciara hit the region last week and with Storm Dennis expected to bring disruption at the weekend.

Rogue traders can appear both charming and extremely plausible on the doorstep, but their work is of a poor quality and sometimes they will take money for materials and simply disappear.

They may quote low prices, but they will soon demand more money and very often the work they claim needs doing is completely unnecessary.

Trading Standards are also warning residents to beware of rogue roofers going door to door, falsely claiming to work for ‘the council’.

Residents have reported receiving knocks on their doors from rogue traders saying their chimneys were on the verge of collapsing if something was not done.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said: “It can be tempting to employ the first person who comes to your door offering to fix that broken fence or loose roof tile. However, it can be hard to tell a good trader from a rogue on the doorstep, so Trading Standards are advising residents not to buy at the door and instead seek a range of quotes from reputable traders.”