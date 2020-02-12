Spandau Ballet star set for Leamington return

Spandau Ballet and Eastenders star Martin Kemp is heading to Leamington next month with his ‘Back to the 80s’ club night.

The event will see Martin return to the Assembly on Saturday 21st March, having proved a big hit at the venue last year.

Expect all the top hits from the 80s to be played during Martin’s DJ set, with audience members encouraged to dress up in their best outfits from the decade.

Martin said: “It’s amazing, people absolutely lose themselves, singing to every word, It’s the most euphoric atmosphere I have ever been in, in my life.”

To buy tickets visit https://www.theassemblyleamington.com/event/martin-kemp-the-ultimate-back-to-the-80s-dj-set/