Weekend hockey results

HOCKEY
MRHA Midlands One
Stratford 1sts 3-1 Hampton-in-Arden 1sts
East Midlands Premier
Rugby & EW 3rds 1-2 Stratford 2nds
South West One
Stratford 3rds 2-4 Bournville 3rds
South West Two
Harborne 5ths 2-3 Stratford 4ths
South East Four
Sutton Coldfield 9ths 1-5 Stratford 5ths
Stratford 6ths 0-6 Sutton Coldfield 8ths
Midlands Feeder West
Old Sils Ladies 1sts 2-1 Stratford Ladies 1sts
Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two
Long Buckby Ladies 1sts 6-2 Shipston 1sts
Stratford Ladies 2nds 1-3 Warwick Ladies 2nds
Division Three
Stratford Ladies 3rds 2-0 Berkswell & Balsall Common Ladies 2nds