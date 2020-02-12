Weekend hockey results

By
Colin Stoner
-
0
2

HOCKEY

MRHA Midlands One

Stratford 1sts 3-1 Hampton-in-Arden 1sts

East Midlands Premier

Rugby & EW 3rds 1-2 Stratford 2nds

South West One

Stratford 3rds 2-4 Bournville 3rds

South West Two

Harborne 5ths 2-3 Stratford 4ths

South East Four

Sutton Coldfield 9ths 1-5 Stratford 5ths

Stratford 6ths 0-6 Sutton Coldfield 8ths

Midlands Feeder West

Old Sils Ladies 1sts 2-1 Stratford Ladies 1sts

Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two

Long Buckby Ladies 1sts 6-2 Shipston 1sts

Stratford Ladies 2nds 1-3 Warwick Ladies 2nds

Division Three

Stratford Ladies 3rds 2-0 Berkswell & Balsall Common Ladies 2nds