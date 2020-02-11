Water supply restored in Wellesbourne

A burst water pipe at Wellesbourne Airfield has caused severe disruption in the village today, but Severn Trent have reassured customers supply has now been restored.

The problem was first reported to Severn Trent at around 12noon, with people in Wellesbourne reporting issues with their water supply.

The airfield has remained operational despite flooding on the taxiway, though no aircraft are flying today anyway because of the weather conditions.

This afternoon Wellesbourne C of E Primary School informed parents that it would be closing as without water children were unable to flush toilets or wash their hands.

Severn Trent have been working to lower water pressure in the area to enable them to reach the pipe to make repairs.

A spokesperson for Severn Trent said: “We’re pleased to say that all of our customers should have their water supply restored now, following a burst pipe in Wellesbourne earlier this afternoon. Now everyone’s back on, our focus will be to repair the damaged pipe as quickly as possible. We’re sorry for the inconvenience this will have caused.”