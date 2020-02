A WATER leak at the junction of Ely Street, High Street and Chapel Street in Stratford-upon-Avon is causing traffic delays in the town centre as the location is the same area where a one way system is in operation due to the repair of pavements in High Street.

Traffic can still access Sheep Street businesses from Waterside but cannot progress further beyond Stratford Town Hall.

Severn Trent are currently working on the leak and expect to complete by the end of the day.