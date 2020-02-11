CPR sessions helped youngsters save mum’s life

Public CPR sessions enabled three quick-thinking youngsters to take vital action to save their mother’s life.

Kayleigh Cardwell from Southam, who suffers from type 1 diabetes, was recently found unconscious in the early hours when her blood sugar levels dropped and she fell into a diabetic coma.

Finding their mum unconscious and barely breathing, her children, Oliver, 13, Lucie, 10, Jacob, 9, put their recent CPR training at Southam Fire Station to use.

The children were able to stay calm and with the advice of the 999-call operator carried out CPR to help keep their mum alive until help arrived.

Although Kayleigh’s condition is well managed, she wanted her children to be prepared and equipped with the right skills should anything happen to her as a result of her condition.

In August she sent them on a first aid course run by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service at Southam Fire Station.

Kayleigh said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my children, they stayed calm when many children wouldn’t have been able to. For a ten-year-old to calmly perform CPR, whilst the other children called 999 in order to save my life is just incredible.

“I would like to thank Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service for the training they gave to the children which ultimately saved my life. I would also encourage anyone considering gaining lifesaving skills to get themselves booked onto a course. The sooner you have the training, the better equipped you will be to save a life.”

Warwickshire County Council are keen to encourage more people to attend the CPR sessions, highlighting this case as an example the huge difference swift action can make.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services Chief Fire Officer, Kieran Amos added: “Firstly, a huge congratulations to Oliver, Lucie and Jacob, what amazing children they are. Their quick thinking ultimately saved their mums life and that’s something they can be very proud of.

“As a fire and rescue service, we know how essential it is to have right skills to save a life. That’s why we created the first aid course for 7 to 16-year olds to equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to be able to save a life, should it ever be needed.

“We are just thankful as a service for the role we play in the community which goes beyond fighting fires, yet still has a direct impact on keeping people safe and saves lives.”

For more information on the courses available visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wfrstrainingservice or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pg/WFRtrainingservices/groups/?ref=page_internal